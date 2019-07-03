2 Hays teen runaways found in Reno County

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Hays Police says they have located two teens who ran away overnight after stealing a guns and a vehicle from family members.

13-year-old Ariel Neuburger and 16-year-old Lyndon Huxman ran off from their respective homes somewhere between 1 and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The two teens left in Huxman’s grandmothers vehicle without her knowledge also taking firearms from the home. The vehicle was found later Wednesday morning in Orchard Park in Hutchinson without the teens.

In the vehicle, police found articles of clothing and a few of the guns that were allegedly taken by Huxman from his parents.

Hays Police say the teens were found in Hutchinson. Parents are on the way to pick the teens.

There is no word on the whether police recovered the guns.

Anyone with information is asked to call; 911, Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1030, or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 625-1040.