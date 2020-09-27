2 hurt in southwest Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Wichita and Haysville police responded to the call in the 4400 block of S. Meridian around 4 a.m.

WPD says officers found one man in his early 20s at the scene with non-life threatening injuries. A second man, also in his early 20s, arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, saying he was at the same address.

Sgt. Joe Camp says they don’t believe this incident was random. He says there may have been a celebration inside a home when someone began shooting.

