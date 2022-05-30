LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a crash in Nebraska’s capital has left two dead and 19 others hospitalized, including many pedestrians, at the event Americruise.

The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) tweeted early Monday morning that the two people who were killed had been inside one of the cars involved in the Sunday night crash. Both victims were female. In a separate tweet, the police confirmed that among the others who sustained injuries, one victim had life-threatening injuries, while the others sustained less serious injuries.

According to a Facebook post made by the LPD, this crash happened Sunday night at 10:47 p.m. when a black Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla that was facing east. Both vehicles were forced into the north sidewalk of O Street, west of North 52nd Street, striking multiple people where crows were standing and seated to observe the event.

This is an ongoing investigation. The LPD does not believe or have any evidence to indicate that this was an intentional act.

“The Lincoln Police Department offers their condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed as a result of this incident. We will work tirelessly to determine what occurred and hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable,” read the Facebook post.

If anyone has any information about this incident or witnessed the crash, the LPD is asking them to come forward, including video or photographic evidence. To contact LPD, call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.