2 male teens shot in NW Wichita; police say possibly gang-related

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two male teenagers were injured in a possibly gang-related shooting in northwest Wichita Sunday evening, but police do not have suspects in the case.

Police say the shooting was in the 2300 block of North Mascot, where the victims live, around 8 p.m., where they found blood, shell casings and a car with a bullet hole.

Police say the teens’ parents tried to drive them to the hospital, but police intercepted them and were able to help them get to St. Francis.

One teen suffered minor injuries to the leg, while the other underwent surgery for his injuries. He is in stable condition.

Wichita Police Sergeant Joe Springob said a fight possibly started the shooting with several suspects. He said it could be gang-related, but the investigation is in too early of stages to determine that for certain.

“What we have is there was some kind of disturbance prior to this incident involving individuals in a white car,” Springob said. “The occupants are unknown at this time, but there were possibly four. Maybe an exchange of words (occurred), and then, shortly after that, a handgun was fired, and two people were hit.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have knowledge of this case, you’re advised to contact Wichita Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County 911 confirms police are working multiple reports of shootings.

Police are now telling KSN that two people have been shot but their conditions are unknown at this time.

KSN is working with police to find out more information.