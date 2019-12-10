2 more false reporting cases dropped in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Prosecutors in Lawrence have dropped false reporting charges against two more women who reported being sexually assaulted in Lawrence, as questions swirl around the handling of such investigations in the college town.

The Kansas City Star reports that Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson says he hopes publicity surrounding a third case he dropped in October won’t deter victims from coming forward.

In that case, he suspected the woman fabricated her rape out of vengeance and regret.

University of Kansas law professor Suzanne Valdez says she doesn’t believe police and prosecutors in Lawrence are protecting the victims of sexual assault.

