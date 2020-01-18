2 people shot, injured as they rode along Kansas interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Law enforcement in Kansas City are looking for a shooter who injured two people on Interstate 35.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday.

The victims told police that a vehicle traveling northeast on the interstate pulled up to their car, then someone inside it began shooting.

Police spokesman, Officer Jonathan Westbrook, says the victims were the driver and passenger in the car that was targeted.

Westbrook says their injuries appeared not to be life-threatening. Police have not announced any arrests or suspects, nor given a suspected motive for the shooting.

