2 police escape with minor injuries after brush with hit-and-run driver

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita Police officers have been released from the hospital with minor injuries after a driver crashed into their patrol car.

It happened Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Arkansas according to Wichita police. Police told KSN the patrol vehicle was struck by a driver while the officers were conducting a traffic stop involving a separate vehicle in the area.

No arrests were made and police said they are looking for a 33-year old white male suspect based on information gained from the vehicle. The driver is s suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. The case is still under investigation.

The officers were taken to a local area hospital for minor injuries. The two have since been released.

Chief Ramsay who tweeted photos of the incident said, he is grateful the officers were not seriously hurt or killed in the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories