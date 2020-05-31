2 police escape with minor injuries after brush with hit-and-run driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita Police officers have been released from the hospital with minor injuries after a driver crashed into their patrol car.

It happened Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Arkansas according to Wichita police. Police told KSN the patrol vehicle was struck by a driver while the officers were conducting a traffic stop involving a separate vehicle in the area.

No arrests were made and police said they are looking for a 33-year old white male suspect based on information gained from the vehicle. The driver is s suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. The case is still under investigation.

The officers were taken to a local area hospital for minor injuries. The two have since been released.

Chief Ramsay who tweeted photos of the incident said, he is grateful the officers were not seriously hurt or killed in the crash.

Two of our officers were struck by a drunk driver early this morning while working to keep our community safe. Both were taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries. Grateful they were not seriously hurt or killed in this crash. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/eI06MTWdQj — Police Chief G. Ramsay (@chieframsay) May 31, 2020

