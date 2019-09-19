2-year-old New Mexico child dies in hot car

News

by: KOB

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KOB)- A two-year-old died after being left in a vehicle in Hobbs, according to police.

Hobbs Police Chief John Ortolano said they received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who said she had accidentally left a child in her vehicle for several hours. 

Hobbs Fire and Rescue officials declared the child dead at the scene.

Tammie Brooks, 40, has been charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death. She is being held at the Hobbs County Detention Center.

Brooks told authorities she was babysitting Zariah Hasheme, Chief Ortolano said. 

She said she drove straight work instead of taking Zariah to daycare.

She told police she didn’t notice Zariah was in the back seat until she went to the bank in the afternoon.

Brooks is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories