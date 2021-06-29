200 orders for Boeing aircraft: Experts say United Airlines latest purchase to boost Wichita’s aviation industry

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Air travel is taking off. On Tuesday, United Airlines announced its largest order for new aircraft in the company’s history. The numbers are staggering with a 25 billion dollar price tag.

This latest order includes seventy Airbus aircraft and two-hundred 737 Boeing aircraft.

The majority of the Boeing 737 MAX jets are made in Wichita and this recent order by United Airlines is expected to help revive the aviation industry in Wichita.

“It’s all about about the 737 ramp and of course surrounding this enormous fuselage machine is a pretty significant ecosystem of smaller companies that rise and fall on this train from 737 demand,” said Aviation Analyst Richard Aboulafia with the Teal Group.

As America begins to see a rise in fuel prices and a spike in travel demand, Aboulafia said airlines are ready to upgrade. “It becomes almost like an arms race if you will, to bring the latest and best onboard, make sure that the other competing airline can’t match you at price and now in profit, you will work for both,” he said.

The Wichita Eisenhower airport has seen a 953-percent increase in air travelers since May of 2020 — it’s an improvement that professor Dean Headley, the co-author of the Airline Quality Rating, said is ‘good news.’

“Hopefully there’ll be other airlines that see the same opportunity to kind of renew and refresh with new revenues coming in and things like that,” said Headley.

Headley said United Airlines’ announcement will mean years of work and demand for the 737 in Wichita.

“It spreads not only spirit but so far in so many directions of the economy that it will be good it’s a matter of when it gets started and how long it lasts,” said Headley.

Headley said he expects Tuesday’s order is the first of many orders airlines will be asking for, and which will continue the demand for many companies in Wichita who make parts of the Boeing 737.