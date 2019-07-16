2019 AIDS Walk to purchase mobile testing van

Positive Directions is inviting you out for the 25th Anniversary AIDS Walk, that will feature live music and a market for all you shoppers!

They are hoping to roll in enough funds to purchase the first Mobile Testing Van, which is why this year’s event is going with the theme Roll Over the Stigma.

The organization has seen great success through partnerships and its targeted outreach and they have increased annual testing by 350%. That’s in just the last four years.

Organizers say the van would allow them to reach far more people, with free testing. The fundraising goal for this event is $75,000, so they can purchase the van.

All money raised at this annual event, will be spent right here in the community.

It is coming up on Saturday, July 20th.

The event will feature free HIV testing, the first ever music festival and market.

Starting at noon, local artists, businesses, community members and live bands will transform the WAVE into a place where you, and the entire family, can enjoy shopping and entertainment.

There will also be games and you can enjoy the WAVE’s menu items and local beers.

The headliner for the event is the Adam Capps Band, but there are many other musical acts set to take the stage.

Free all-day entry will be offered and 2019 participants that raise $25 will receive a free t-shirt.

For details about all this event will offer and to register, check out their website—- here





