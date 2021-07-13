$22.6 million: April storm damages in Kansas reported by Kansas Insurance Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Insurance Department announced Tuesday that an estimated loss of $22.6 million was caused by storms in the month of April this year. The estimates are based on 2,295 claims in 92 counties across Kansas.

The April 2021 estimated loss is up slightly from the April 2020 estimated loss, which totaled

$21.2 million. The April 2020 estimates are based on 6,341 claims.

According to the Kansas Insurance Department, estimated storm loss data consists of windstorm, tornado, and hail damage or other weather-related claim losses for insured real and personal property in Kansas, which is reported for each calendar year and also monthly during the calendar year.

