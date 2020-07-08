$25 million of CARES funding to go towards testing

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (KSNW)-Sedgwick County Commissioners have approved a plan to spend 99 million dollars in CARES Funding.

A large chunk of it will go directly towards fighting the Coronavirus. Count Commissioners voted to spend one-fourth of the money directly on testing, worth 25 million dollars.

With the infection rates increasing, commissioners agree testing has to be the priority.

A backlog for testing in Sedgwick County hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“We know that their turnaround time is an issue, that people want test results more sooner than seven days,” said Sedgwick County Deputy Health Director Chris Steward.

The county commissioner approved their plan today for the CARES funding, roughly a quarter of that money will go towards testing alone.

“The testing is really crucial to understanding this disease,” said Steward.

The plan county officials brought forward was to have rapid and high volume testing. To do that they will be offering 115 temporary jobs. Of those jobs, they are looking to hire 46 disease investigators, 45 staff positions, and the rest as medical assistants and supervisors.

They will expire at the end of the year, but it’s to help with the testing process.

“We are hoping we won’t have to hire anyone more,” said Sedgwick County Deputy Manager Tom Stolz.

Stolz said he hopes to build up the technology and work with local labs to speed up the process.

The funding has to be used before the year ends and Stolz said he believes this is the chance to avoid a further backlog.

“I think that gives us an efficient model to move forward with high throughput high capacity testing,” said Stolz.

The county has struggled to find applicants for their open health-related positions, they may use some funding to reach out to a staffing firm.

The money will also go to more technology to implement a faster testing process.