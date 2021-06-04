25-year-old murder mystery remains unsolved, FBI conducts nationwide search for information

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Twenty five years ago two young women were murdered in Shenandoah National Park, today the Federal Bureau of Investigations is continuing a nationwide search for information.

The Richmond Division of the FBI and the National Park Service are requesting information from the public that would assist law enforcement with identifying and convicting the person(s) responsible for the double homicides of Julianne Williams and Laura Winans.

Julianne “Julie” Williams, 24, and Laura “Lollie” Winans, 26, who had been hiking in the Virginia woods, were found dead by park rangers when the dog they were traveling with was found roaming alone.

The murder of Williams and Winans has remained unsolved for more than two decades. The Richmond Division of the FBI and the National Park Service are asking anyone who may have been in the park or have information to come forward to help solve the murders that happened near Skyland Resort in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

“Over the past twenty-five years we are cognizant that those who were hiking in the Park at the time of the murders, were visiting local establishments and even resided in the area may not be local to Virginia any longer – therefore it is crucial that this case continues to be shared throughout the country – it is possible there are people anywhere from Virginia to the west coast that could have information valuable to investigators.” U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Richmond Field Office

Julianne Williams and Laura Winans.

The FBI is encouraging anyone who has any bit of information to come forward.

If you have information to share, please contact your local FBI office, FBI Richmond at 804-261-1044 or send tips to https://tips.fbi.gov/.