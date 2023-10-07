WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Woofstock saw hundreds gather at Sedgwick County Park with their furry friends on Saturday.

The event is put on by the Kansas Humane Society. Over 100 vendors came out for the 27th annual festival with treats for both dogs and their owners.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Jordan Bani-Younes with KHS said. “It means the world to us to have all of these dogs and have all their humans with us and just show the support for KHS and our mission and our mission is to help as many animals as possible and that is what we do.”

Other activities included a dog costume contest and an agility course.

KHS said this is its biggest Woofstock yet.