280 cats and kittens need homes: Kansas Humane Society in need of helping hands

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Kansas Humane Society(KHS) is asking for your help. If you are currently thinking about adopting a furry friend and giving it a forever home, now is the time. The shelter is currently overpopulated with cats and kitties and are asking the community to step in.

The President and CEO of the Kansas Humane Society, Emily Hurst says the shelter is currently housing 280 cats and kittens and some helping hands.

She says since the pandemic, they have not been able to recover the number of volunteers they used to have. This is why they are asking the public for three things. One, to give these cats and kittens forever homes. Two, to volunteer their time at the shelter, and three, to donate food, litter, and blankets.

“We are just overrun with taking care of them feeding them, doing their laundry making sure that their kennels cleaned,” said President and CEO of the Kansas Humane Society, Emily Hurst.

KHS is also offering a BOGO deal. Meaning you can adopt one kitty and get their furry friend for free.

“It helps us try and be fun and interesting while also getting as many kittens into loving homes as possible as quickly as possible,” added Hurst.

Remember that a pet is a lifelong commitment. To adopt a pet or volunteer visit the Kansas Humane Society website.