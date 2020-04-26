29 years since deadly tornado tears through Haysville, South Wichita and Andover

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Today marks 29 years since the deadly Andover Tornado swept through Haysville, South Wichita, and Andover on April 26, 1991.
The Andover Tornado was rated an F-5 tornado, it ended up killing 19 people including 13 at a mobile home park in Andover, according to the National Weather Service Wichita (NWSW).
“This is a particularly dangerous situation with the possibility of very damaging tornadoes. Also, large hail, dangerous lightning, and damaging thunderstorm winds can be expected,” read an 11:38 a.m. bulletin from the National Weather Service on April 26, 1991.
The storm hit the Andover area around 6:40 p.m. but had first been reported on the ground nearly an hour earlier near Clearwater.
The “Andover Tornado” had also made its way through McConnell destroying 102 base housing units and nine major facilities including the base hospital.
