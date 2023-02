WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents of Norwich may have just felt some rumbling. An earthquake was recorded near Norwich on Friday evening.

The earthquake happened at 8:29 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It measured a preliminary magnitude of 3.2.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it happened around five miles north of Norwich.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it to the U.S. Geological Survey by clicking here.