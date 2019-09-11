3 adults and 1 minor arrested in Ark City drug bust

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Three search warrants carried out at three different homes by Arkansas Police Department led to the arrest of two men, a woman and a minor on Sept. 7.

A search warrant issued at 1021 North D Street led to the arrest of Christopher Bridgewater, 34, on suspicion of felony counts of possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bridgewater was booked into the Cowley County Jail on a $9,500 bond. He has since posted bond and was released.

39-year-old James Clark was arrested at 1325 South A Street on suspicion of felony counts of no drug tax stamp and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Clark was booked into the county jail on a $9,000 bond. He has since posted bond and was released.

The third search warrant executed at 805 South Summit Street led to the arrest of Shannon Clark, 40, on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shannon Clark is in custody on a $3,500 bond.

A juvenile boy was also arrested at the same location, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was later released to the custody of an adult.

Several investigations provided police information about where the illegal drug activity was suspected to be taking place.

