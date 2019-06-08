3-month-old child dies after being found in vehicle in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said that a 3-month-old baby died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 13400 block of SW 160th Rose Hill on Saturday afternoon.

Butler County Undersherriff Tony Wilhite reports the mother came home with the child in the car, went inside and fell asleep.

The mother woke up in a panic when she realized she’d forgotten the child in the vehicle said Wilhite.

“Preliminary reports are that the mother was exhausted, went in the house, laid down, fell asleep, woke up, panicked, realized she had forgotten her child, ran outside to get the child and came back in the house and called 911,” said Wilhite.

Police are still investigating.

“The investigation is in the very early stages. We’re trying to find out what happened, why it happened, how it happened and that’s all I can tell you at this point,” said Wihilte.

Right now, the sheriff’s department hasn’t released the baby’s cause of death. They are waiting for an autopsy.