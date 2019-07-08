3 rescued from Ark River in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutch Fire crews rescued 3 people from the Ark River after they were displaced from their inner-tube flotation devices, HFD said in a Facebook post.

The post says four people entered the Ark River at the 4th Street river bridge, but two of them “became hung up” along the east bank. The other two floated farther down river until one floated to the riverbank. The other was stranded elsewhere.

Hutch Fire rescue crews bring 3 stranded river floaters to shore on Boat 33. All were rescued safely without injury. (Photo: Hutchinson Fire Department Facebook)

At some point, three floaters were displaced from their inner-tubes. None of the four were wearing life-preservers.

Reno County Sheriff’s deputies made the first contact with stranded floaters, but they were unable to free the floaters from the river.

Hutch Fire Boat 33 deployed into the river under K-96 and “quickly” accessed the three stranded floaters upstream. Rescue crews placed them into the boat, put them in life jackets and returned them to shore.

They did not say how the fourth floater got to safety.

Reno County EMS evaluated the floaters and reported no injuries.

In the post, Hutch Fire reminded “all citizens entering bodies of water to wear life jackets as this incident had the potential for a negative outcome.”