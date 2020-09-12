3 taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Sumner County

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an accident late Saturday evening in Sumner County.

The accident happened in the 800 block of North US 81 HWY and when deputies arrived they say the northbound and southbound lanes were blocked.

According to a press release sent by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office a maroon truck and white van collided when the driver of the truck, who was heading northbound, failed to yield while exiting from US 81 onto West Road and hit the van, which was heading southbound.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with serious injuries as were two people inside the truck, who also suffered serious injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the truck was issued an NTA for failure to yield.