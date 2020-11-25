Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Hutchinson

HUTCHISON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is arrested after a shooting Tuesday night in Hutchinson.
Hutchinson Police responded to a shooting at 623 East Avenue F. just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A 37-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. Hutchinson Police say he was taken to a hospital in Wichita in stable condition.
Police say that the shooter ran from the scene. They later arrested Levi Clinton Wickliffe, 31, and booked him on suspicion of attempted second-degree intentional murder.
Hutchinson Police say they believe the shooting was a result of a disturbance between Wickliffe and the victim.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County, 1-800-222-TIPS or the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2829.
