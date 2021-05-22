’37 years in the making’: KDOT employee continues to help Wichita grow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– It’s the last day of National Public Works week. But it’s never too late to highlight the people who make our lives a little safer, and a little easier. This year’s theme is “stronger together.” This week KSN News talked with a public servant who helps keep us connected.

His name is Ted Coleman and he’s been part of the Kansas Department of Transportation for 37 years. He says working to help Wichita grow is what he’s all about. Coleman says it all started when he was in college and would work at KDOT during his summer vacations.

There he would work with other men who inspired him and help him realize this is what he wanted to do this for a living. Now Coleman says he could not imagine doing anything else.

“I love serving the public and making the roads safer out there. It’s an honor to go out there and help out where you can,” said KDOT supervisor, Ted Coleman.

During his time at KDOT Coleman has been promoted several times within his job field. Currently he works as a Supervisor for The Kansas Department of Transportation.