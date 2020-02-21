3D printing available soon at Advanced Learning Library

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Advanced Learning Library is abuzz with the excitement of a new service: 3D printing.

Communications specialist Sean Jones tells KSN the service has been a long-time goal of the staff at the Advanced Learning Library.

“We have had a lot of interest in 3D printing and this is just a great way for customers to not only explore their creativity but play around with some new technology they might not otherwise have access to,” Jones said.

Jones says the printer will allow library card-holders in good standing that are 14 years of age or older to print objects up to the size of a fist. Example items that have been printed already include a yarn bowl, a pencil holder and octopus figurines. The cost is 20 cents per gram, no more than 75 grams per job and the printer does the math itself so you don’t have to.

“Nothing printed on it should cost more than 15 dollars,” Jones said.

Three courses are required before people can use the 3D printer.

For the full list of requirements, including information about qualifying courses, click here.