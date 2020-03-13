3i SHOW event canceled due to health concerns

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW)- The ‘3i SHOW’ event in Dodge city has officially been canceled due to health concerns amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

“We made the decision to cancel the show this year and it had a direct tie to what’s going on with this virus,” said Western Kansas Manufacturer Association President Eddie Estes.

Estes said they are giving credit for next years show to those with tickets for this year.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can to support the health of this country, and we certainly don’t want to have anyone have any issues as a result of the show,” said Estes. “It’s a tough tale for communities because of the revenue and people’s jobs will be lost as a result of this, there’s just a lot of things you have to conside r, but the number one thing that we all have to consider is health and making sure we’re doing everything we can, in the right way. ”

They plan to hold the event on the same weekend next year. Estes said the reason they aren’t postponing the event is due to the difficulties of bringing in exhibitors.