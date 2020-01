HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported on Sunday around 1 p.m. near South Hutchinson.

According to USGS, our neighboring state of Oklahoma was also shaken up by two separate 2.4 magnitude earthquakes.

KSN viewers say the shakes were felt in Wichita, Salina, Lucas, Park City, Hays, and Andover.

There are no reports of injuries.

