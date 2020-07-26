4.4 percent increase in number of homeless people in Sedgwick county in 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The United Way of the Plains is reporting a 4.4 percent increase in the number of homeless people in Sedgwick county over the last year. That was before the pandemic hit our state. KSN News talked to the United Way this week on helping people.

Leaders from the United Way of the Plains say their count is a snapshot from a moment in time in January, from before all the shutdowns associated with the pandemic. They have created several events throughout the year to help the homeless population find employment and get back on their feet. But during the pandemic, they say the united way of the plains has worked to provide housing for people with symptoms of COVID-19 to help limit the spread.

“This now was in April and started really getting a concerted urgent push to get people in housing that were at greatest risk for COVID-19,” said Director of Collective impact at the United Way of the Plains.

The United Way of the Plains says so far, no children or young teens have been reported as homeless in the year 2020 in Sedgwick county.

