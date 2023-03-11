Sedgwick Co., (KSNW) — On Saturday, around 20 kids in 4-H got out their sewing machines and began making over 25 quilts for charity.

The materials were provided through a grant from Thrivent Financial.

These monthly meetings give 4-H’ers a chance to learn different skills in fiber arts.

“We want the kids to have a skill that they can use for life and it is fun to make your own project but then I also want them to know that if you can sew you can bless others,” said Sedgwick Co. 4-H Fiber Arts Leader, Julie Crow.

Mentors from GoCreate, local quilters guilds, and the community came to help teach and guide the kids.

“For the fair the year before we started there were 10 projects entered in the county fair in fiber arts and this past year we had 99 so seeing that growth in the kids is really cool,” said Sedgwick Co. 4-H Fiber Arts Junior Leader, Amy Crow.

