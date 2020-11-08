4 hurt after crash in NW Sedgwick County

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – 4 people are hurt after a crash in northwestern Sedgwick County.
It happened Saturday just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of N 151st St. W. and K-96.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign when it was hit by a car. The SUV’s driver and rear passenger were ejected.
That passenger suffered serious injuries while the driver had minor injuries. Another person in the SUV also had minor injuries.
The car’s driver suffered minor injuries.
