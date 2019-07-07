4 hurt in overnight shooting in east Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people were hurt in an overnight shooting in east Wichita.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 600 block of South Oliver.

Caution tape at an after hours venue where shots were fired in Northeast Wichita

When officers arrived they say they found four people with gunshot injuries. The victims were three men ages 20, 25, 26 and one 30-year-old woman.

All injuries were non-life threatening. Only one victim is still in the hospital.

Wichita Police tell KSN there was a disturbance at an after-hours venue before shots were fired. They do not think this is a random incident.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators directly at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.