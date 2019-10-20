4 people transported to hospital following car wreck, one in critical condition

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people are being transported to local area hospitals following a car wreck in Butler County.
The accident occurred at 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon just west of US HWY-54 and Indianola.
Deputies say one person has been transported with critical injures, the other three are reported to be in serious buy stable conditions.
All lanes on US HWY-54 have since been reopened near the accident.
