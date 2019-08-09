40th annual Southwest Kansas Pro-Am

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW)- The longest running professional golf tournament in the state of Kansas has just teed off to support the community of Garden City.

Each swing and putt helps raise money to benefit the newborn intensive care unit at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City.

Golfers hit the course for the fortieth year of the Southwest Kansas Pro-Am.

“Last year was our largest year so far and we raised 90 thousand dollars and we bought, we were able to by 6 infant warmers,” said St. Catherine Hospital Development Foundation Stewardship Coordinator Paige Kraus.

For the past four decades, a full week of events and tournaments help raise money for the hospital, which helps them buy new equipment.

“It’s amazing how the community continues to come out and support this event,” Kraus said.

Over 250 people attend each day.

Some of those are athletes and professionals from Kansas…

“We have some stud young golfers around here that compete at this level even as an amateur so it’s very cool to have this in a hometown,” said University of Missouri Kansas City golfer Taylor Larsen.

And others from all across the United States.

“It’s for a great cause and that’s what brings pros to come and obviously play for the first but if we can help our community it’s a bonus,” said Wisconsin Pro Golfer Dan Woltman.

Kraus said it is a cause that gives hope to the newest infant arrivals in Garden City.

“We never forget about the babies,” said Kraus.

This year, hospital officials said the money will help pay for nic-view cameras that will go inside the baby warmer, to allow mothers to see their child at all times.

