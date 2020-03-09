412 Fire leaves residents without homes

BEAVER, Okla. (KSNW) – What’s being called the “412” fire hit the town of Beaver, burning seven structures.

Gail Thomas is one of the several who lost everything.

“I pulled up into the driveway and the sheriff’s deputy came up the street with his megaphone and said you have to evacuate,” said resident Gail Thomas.

Hours later, Thomas got a call that her home and everything inside had been burned and her neighbors got the same call.

“There are a few houses where it (the fire) was just too strong, but it was just miraculous that they saved these houses over here,” Thomas said.

The fire started 14 miles south of Beaver Saturday morning, covering almost 30,000 acres.

Fire officials said they saw over 150 different agencies from Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas that came to help fight the blaze.

There were no major injuries or reports of any cattle loss. The fire is 80% contained but crews expected to have hot spots out by Tuesday.

Those assisting from Beaver are staying optimistic and said they couldn’t be more thankful for the help and support from everyone.

“It’s going to be alright, we’re going to come together we’re going to rebuild and do what we need to and I know that because I have been in a situation where the community had my back through it all,” said resident KJ Ridens.

“Forest march is just a terrible month for us so I just hope for rain and warm weather and green because our community needs it,” said Beaver Fire Chief Jon Elfers.

If you’d like to donate a Facebook page has been made to help those in need and you can call Beaver City Hall to donate as well.

