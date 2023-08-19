WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society hosted its Clear the Shelter event Saturday, where 46 pets found homes.

KSN is proud to partner with NBC, Telemundo, the Kansas Humane Society and Golden Belt Humane Society for the Clear the Shelters event.

During the event, KHS offered reduced adoption fees of $25 for most adult dogs and kittens.

There was also a Clear the Shelter event at the Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend. The adoption numbers for that event have not yet been released.