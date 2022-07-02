WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Celebration Baptist Church in Wichita kicked off its 4th Annual Independence Day Doggie Parade.

Pups were dressed to impress for the parade. There was also a photo booth, dog and human treats, and a dog obstacle course.

“There is a need for neighborhood activities. This is a neighborhood church, this is a church buried in the neighborhood, and so we want to be a part of this neighborhood, even though a lot live elsewhere, this is the neighborhood of the church, so you start at home and branch your way out,” said Celebration Baptist Church Children’s Coordinator, Barbara Morgan.

Morgan said the neighborhood is filled with people who walk their dogs.

Prizes were also given out for the best dressed, smallest and largest dog, youngest and oldest, and best trick.