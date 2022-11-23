LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) — A Lee’s Summit, Missouri, mom delivered her baby at home, but it took a team effort.

She said she couldn’t have done it without her brave 5-year-old and the emergency responders who arrived to help.

“I’m just grateful, and what a time to be thankful,” mom Jalessa Young said, “for the paramedics who came, the fire department who came, my son and then my husband who showed.

I’m just thankful.”

Jalessa’s 5-year-old’s name is King. He deserves a crown after calling 911 when his mom went into labor at their house. There wasn’t enough time to get to the hospital, but King was a superhero through the entire delivery.

Then Prince Young made an unforgettable entrance into the world two days before Thanksgiving. Jalessa and Jared Young weren’t expecting him for two more weeks.

“All of a sudden, my water broke, and my son comes in the room because my husband’s at work, and he’s saying, ‘Mom, I’m going to call the ambulance.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, call the ambulance,'” Jalessa said.

Thanks to brave King, Lee’s Summit paramedics showed up just in time.

“Well, I was taking care of her,” King said.

Only 15 minutes after her water broke, Jalessa had a new baby.

“My wife, man, she’s a soldier,” dad Jared said. “She had the baby at the house. It was just amazing. I was just very surprised. She was shocked. We were all in awe.”

King had the operator on one line and his dad on the other. He opened the door for emergency responders, got towels ready to go and made sure mom was as comfortable as she could be without being in the hospital with anticipated medicine.

“He really stepped in and was mommy’s superhero,” Young said, “to make sure that his baby brother was here and to make sure that mommy was safe.”

“I feel fantastic,” King said.

Jared said King is already winning the crown for best big brother.

“I was super, duper proud of my son,” Jared said. “He did an excellent job.”

King and Prince were bound to be best friends, but this solidified the deal. King can’t wait for mom to bring his baby brother home.

“He’s going to play with me,” King said.

King and his family hope to reunite with the paramedics and firefighters once mom and baby are released from the hospital and up to it.