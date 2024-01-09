WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fifty employees at Cargill’s beef processing plant in Dodge City sheltered in place due to the severe weather Monday night.

Cargill said in a statement the plant was idled by the recent snow, cold temperatures and loss of power to half of the plant.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the safety of our employees and support them during this extreme weather event,” the statement reads in part. “While the majority of our 2,850 team members made it home yesterday, we had a group of 50, along with local leadership, remain at the plant due to the road closure.”

Cargill said everyone has had access to food, water, and assistance. Half of the plant had power and heat for the majority of the storm.

Additionally, Cargill said some employees got stuck on the road outside the plant. The company is working with local authorities and has hired tow truck drivers to assist them and other motorists.

Cargill said it plans to reopen the Dodge City plant once full power returns and the company feels it is safe to do so, adding that it could be as soon as Wednesday.

“We will continue to leverage our supply chain network as necessary so customers and consumers will continue to have access to a ready supply of protein products,” the statement reads.