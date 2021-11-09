52-year-old suffers from multiple gunshot wounds in Winfield

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 52-year-old Winfield resident has been shot while sitting in a vehicle in front of a house.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Winfield police were called to the 3400 block of Osage Street, responding to a report of multiple gunshots. Both the reporting party and several neighbors heard the gunshots.

At this time, police have not identified the victim.

After reaching the victim farther down the road, they were transported to William Newton Hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, but it is believed to be an isolated incident.