52-year-old suffers from multiple gunshot wounds in Winfield

News

by: Carina Branson

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 52-year-old Winfield resident has been shot while sitting in a vehicle in front of a house.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Winfield police were called to the 3400 block of Osage Street, responding to a report of multiple gunshots. Both the reporting party and several neighbors heard the gunshots.

At this time, police have not identified the victim.

After reaching the victim farther down the road, they were transported to William Newton Hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, but it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories