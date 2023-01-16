WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Today marks the 58th anniversary of the 1965 crash of the KC-135 Stratotanker in the Piatt neighborhood in north Wichita.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a Boeing KC-135A-BN Stratotanker took off from McConnell Air Force Base. The tanker and its crew were based out of Clinton-Sherman Air Force Base in western Oklahoma.

Shortly after takeoff from McConnell, the plane failed to gain altitude and began experiencing considerable yaw, according to the official accident report. The crew began jettisoning the excess fuel and attempted to return to McConnell.

After dumping most of its fuel, the plane made a hard bank to the left and entered a roll the crew could not recover from. The plane came down at 20th and Piatt.

The explosion and fire killed 23 people on the ground, injured 27 more, and destroyed dozens of homes. All 7 crew members were killed.

The formal accident report indicated several factors that may have contributed to the crash, including a crew member jettisoning a door, and a drag chute from an F-105 Thunderchief accidentally being left on the runway being blown into the KC-135 just prior to takeoff, by a B-52 Stratofortress bomber.

In 1971 a memorial and park were installed at the scene of the crash. In 2007 a 22 foot Imperial Black Granite monument was installed at the site.

The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the lives lost that day.