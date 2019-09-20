SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan (KSNW)- A disturbance Thursday night turned violent led police to the residence on the 4800 block south fern.
According to officers 26-year-old Tyler Lewis was arrested Thursday at approximately 10:20 p.m. for allegedly beating and stabbing his step father.
Lewis was located in the parking lot on 2600 south topeka and booked into Sedgwick County.
The 26-year-old is being charged with reckless bodily harm and weapons violation.
The 59-year-old stepfather was transported to the hospital in fair conditions.
LATEST STORIES:
- 59-year-old stabbed and beaten with baseball bat
- Newsfeed Now for September 20: Storm Area 51; Climate protests across the world
- Wichita man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for robberies at local stores
- Pack of dogs mauls 10-year-old
- From funeral of soldier without family: ‘Can’t let a veteran be by himself, even in death’