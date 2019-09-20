59-year-old stabbed and beaten with baseball bat

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan (KSNW)- A disturbance Thursday night turned violent led police to the residence on the 4800 block south fern.

According to officers 26-year-old Tyler Lewis was arrested Thursday at approximately 10:20 p.m. for allegedly beating and stabbing his step father.

Lewis was located in the parking lot on 2600 south topeka and booked into Sedgwick County.

The 26-year-old is being charged with reckless bodily harm and weapons violation.

The 59-year-old stepfather was transported to the hospital in fair conditions.

