NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The 5th Annual Sand Creek Summer Daze is happening in Newton this weekend.

The event is all day Saturday with food, live music, crafts, a community mural, and much more.

“It helps Newton, it helps Harvey County Wichita’s River Festival. We want this to not be maybe as large but to be something that we can be proud of and everyone to enjoy every year,” said Sand Creek Summer Daze Chairman, Greg Hanson.

The day ends with a concert and fire performers.

You can find a complete schedule here.