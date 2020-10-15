6 inmates COVID-19 positive at Reno County Correctional Facility

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that the Reno County Correctional Facility has identified six COVID-19 presumptive positive cases.
One deputy at the facility has tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s not believed the deputy contracted the virus from the facility.
The Reno County Correctional Facility said they have taken all necessary precautions to limit interaction between inmates and employees.
LATEST POSTS:
- Third-grader takes initiative, invites famous author to his school
- Game of the Week Preview: Northwest vs. East, October 15, 2020
- Wichita artists working to open black-owned art gallery
- NBC holds fast to dueling town halls despite celebrity anger
- Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds