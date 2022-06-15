WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Five people in one vehicle were killed in a multivehicle crash, and another person was killed in a separate multivehicle crash on Interstate 25 in Weld County, Colorado on Monday.

Investigators believe a 2015 Ford Edge, 2013 Ford Focus and a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander were in the left lane of northbound I-25 and slowed for traffic near Highway 66 around 1:30 p.m.

A Kenworth semitruck was also northbound in the left lane when it rear-ended the Ford Edge at an unknown speed, pushing it off the left side of the roadway into the center median, police said. The Kenworth rear-ended the Ford Focus, pushing the Focus into the Mitsubishi.

All occupants of the Ford Edge were declared dead on the scene. A 20-year-old male driver was killed along with a 20-year-old female, a 47-year-old female, a 3-month-old female, and a 51-year-old male. All occupants of the Edge were from Gillette, Wyoming.

A GoFundMe has been set up by friends of the family to help them with funeral expenses.

The 45-year-old male driver of the Ford Focus from Greely was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies with minor injuries. But no others involved in the crash were injured.

The investigation into that crash is underway, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol, or speed were factors.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Northglenn was killed when he hit an unknown semitruck and trailer and a 2001 International semitruck and trailer while traveling northbound. Police said the crash took place on I-25 near Highway 52 at approximately 2:22 p.m.

The driver of a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle was northbound in the left lane, and the two semi-trucks were in the center and right lanes. The motorcyclist changed lanes multiple times and struck the unknown semi-truck’s trailer, followed by striking the International’s trailer, police said.

The motorcycle rolled, slid into the middle lane, and was run over by the International semi, police said. The unknown semi did not stop, but the International semi stopped on the right shoulder of the highway. No one else was injured in the crash.

Investigators of this crash do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved but said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam video or any other information in the motorcycle crash is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Winsett at: 970-506-4999 or Dispatch at: 303-239-4501, reference case number #3A221000.