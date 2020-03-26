60 employees of Louisiana’s largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine

1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

60 employees of Louisiana’s largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine

National / World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana’s largest network of hospitals and urgent care centers said Wednesday that about 60 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and approximately 300 employees have been quarantined.

Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas announced the numbers during a conference call with members of the media on the morning of March 25.

Thomas said those numbers represent a fraction of the “thousands and thousands” of people employed by Ochsner, which comprises 40 owned, managed and affiliated hospitals and specialty hospitals and more than 100 health centers and urgent care centers with nearly 25,000 employees, making it the state’s largest health system, according to the Ochsner website.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has repeatedly said that the state’s healthcare system could fail under the strain of an influx of coronavirus patients.

“The coronavirus spread and its impact could begin to outpace our healthcare capacity in a certain region,” Edwards said during a March 19 press conference. “Down in the Orleans, Jefferson region within about seven to 10 days without additional support from the federal government.”

That fear was a major driver behind Edwards’ push for a Federal major disaster declaration for Louisiana, which President Trump granted on March 24.

The health system is also facing a shortage of nurses. Staffers from other clinics in the state are being redeployed to aid in the coronavirus crisis

“We’re redeploying people like medical assistants that are normally in our clinics to go to our inpatient floors to work as certified nurse assistants to support our RNs or LPNs in the hospital,” Thomas said.

Ochsner is also experiencing a bed shortage in the New Orleans region, especially in the ICU. There is a shortage of coronavirus test kits, but Thomas said the number of kits is ramping up right now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories