Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) — The longest-running aviation event in the state of Kansas returns Saturday at Jabara Airport.

It’s the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 88 60th Annual Air Capital Fly In. KSN’s Jason Lamb was at the airstrip Friday morning to get a preview and to catch a ride.

Lamb took a ride on an experimental aircraft named “Bug Eater” piloted by Dave Blanton of Valley Center.

Saturday’s schedule of events at Jabara begins when the gates open at 8 a.m. on the north end of the airport near the Clemens hangars on Webb Road. Admission is free for children aged 18 and under. There’s a $5 charge for adults.

Children under the age of 18 can catch a free ride on an aircraft with an experienced pilot. Those Young Eagle flights begin around 9 a.m.

In addition to free flights for the kids, there will be vintage cars on display along with remote-controlled aircraft, model rockets, vintage airplanes, restored airplanes, home-built airplanes, and young builder activities.

Pilots will also participate in contests and flight competitions, and displayed aircraft will be judged.

The event ends at 4 p.m.