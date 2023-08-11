WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita celebrated the 65th anniversary of the 1958 Dockum Drug Store Sit-In on Friday, reflecting on how young students changed the future for African Americans wanting equal rights.

Chester Lewis (KSN File photo)

The sit-in was led by Chester Lewis, who was one of the few black lawyers in Wichita in the 1950s, the president of the NAACP Wichita branch chapter, and also a mentor to students in the community.

Lewis and the students quietly acquired seating at the drugstore food counter for service which took place every day from July 19 to Aug. 11 in 1958. It was then that the drug store manager finally decided to serve the students, ending the segregation policy and starting a new movement across the country.

City leaders say understanding the significance of what took place during that time is crucial for the younger generations.

“It’s important for us to know our history so that we don’t repeat it, and this is something that happened a monumental event in our United States. It encourages me to strive for better, especially when the hard work and struggle is acknowledged like it will be here.” Kansas State Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau said.

Dockum Drug Store in 1958 vs. the Ambassador Hotel in 2019

This historic day was celebrated at Finlay Ross Park downtown, which was donated to the NAACP Wichita branch chapter.

Funding is being raised for renovations to Finlay Ross Park, consisting of $2.2 million, which will provide the history and artifacts of the many African Americans who made an impact in the community.

Finlay Ross Park will also be a place for new sculpturing of the historic sit-in.