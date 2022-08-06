WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sixth Annual Veterans Awareness Expo kicked off at the Mid-American All-Indian Museum in Wichita on Saturday.

Many veterans came out to learn about over 60 veteran service providers.

The event is free to the public and is put on by the Vet-To-Vet Support Command the Veteran Providers’ Coalition of Sedgwick County.

“We want to make sure that no veteran gets left behind on anything, so the VA is here, the vet center reps are here if you have a claim issue and you wanna see people in person,” CEO of the Vet-To-Vet Support Command, Patty Gnefkow.

“It’s like going to the home show you know people walk away just in awe of all the new innovations literally our veterans walk away from this with that same wow I had no idea,” said Founder of the Veteran Providers’ Coalition of Sedgwick County Howard Hutchinson Jr.

Around 1,000 veterans attend the event each year.

Military vehicles were on display and a program was held on Wichita’s only aviation Medal of Honor recipient, Lt. Erwin R. Bleckley, an update on the restoration of an identical DH-4 biplane that he flew in World War I, and long-term plans for the Bleckley project.