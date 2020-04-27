7-year-old injured after hunting accident in McPherson County

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A seven-year-old boy is in the hospital after a hunting accident in McPherson County on Saturday around 5 p.m., according to a McPherson County dispatch supervisor.

Dispatch says the 7-year-old was on a hunting trip with his parents when another hunter in the area shot at what he thought was a turkey, but it was a decoy the 7-year-old was close to. The boy was struck in the head.

This happened just three miles southeast of Roxbury. The boy was taken to Wesley Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police say everyone in the incident is cooperating, but the accident is still under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: