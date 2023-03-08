WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after police say she was stabbed in the back by a man in front of a Walmart.

A news release from the Salina Police Department (SPD) says on March 8, around 11:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart on 9th Street in Salina to reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with a stab wound to her back. They were directed to a 71-year-old man who was still at the scene, and he was identified as the man who stabbed the woman.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she is currently being treated. There is no update on her condition.

The man was taken into custody, and charges are pending. KSN does not name suspects until they have been charged.

Police say the motive is unclear, and investigators are working to find additional information.