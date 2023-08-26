WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday was the first day of the ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo.

It’s the seventh anniversary and it was held at Century II. The event brought in guests from Star Trek, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Sin City. The goal of the event is to celebrate fandom of all genres equally.

“This is one of the places where you can be anything that you want to be and be accepted,” Matt Lang, a cosplayer, said. “(A lot) of times if I go out in this in public, how many stares will I get in a strange way? But here it’s totally accepted.”

The ICT Comic Con will also be Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.